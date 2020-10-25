Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

