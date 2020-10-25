Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.53. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 346,468 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,920 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 109,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

