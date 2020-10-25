AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) vs. (BTCA) (NYSE:BTCA) Financial Survey

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AmerisourceBergen and (BTCA), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmerisourceBergen 1 2 6 0 2.56 (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus target price of $107.22, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than (BTCA).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and (BTCA)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmerisourceBergen $179.59 billion 0.11 $855.36 million $7.09 14.02 (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than (BTCA).

Risk & Volatility

AmerisourceBergen has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and (BTCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmerisourceBergen 0.84% 46.04% 3.90% (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats (BTCA) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; and offers data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company's Other segment provides integrated manufacturer services, such as clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support; offers specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and sells pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and various other products to customers in both the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as provides demand-creating sales force services to manufacturers. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

(BTCA) Company Profile

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

