Amphenol Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APH. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 195.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 171.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Amphenol by 7.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,700 shares of company stock valued at $40,078,361 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.