Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $124.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

