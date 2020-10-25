Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.