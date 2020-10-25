Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.16. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

WCC stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,389.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,907 shares of company stock worth $245,532. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $1,899,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.