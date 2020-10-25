Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

