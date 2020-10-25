Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price at $371.52

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $374.60 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

