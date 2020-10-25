Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $83.43

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. CL King upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 825,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 823,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $85.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

