Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target at $39.56

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,296,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,973. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $539,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 241.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 706.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

