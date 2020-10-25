Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) PT at GBX 98.10

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.10 ($1.28).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Panmure Gordon cut Hammerson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Desmond (Des) de Beer acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £156,000 ($203,815.00).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 19.84 ($0.26) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.83. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 162.65 ($2.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $625.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

