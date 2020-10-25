Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) PT at GBX 383.93

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 383.93 ($5.02).

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBA stock traded up GBX 14.45 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 321.40 ($4.20). 34,672,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,899,105. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.79.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

