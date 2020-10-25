Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,109,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 43,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 223,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,038,750. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

