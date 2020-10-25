Analysts Set Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Target Price at $16.64

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 22,744.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 360,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Laureate Education by 10.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 48.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 924,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.