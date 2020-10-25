Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $163.43

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.43.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $180.20 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $203.77. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

