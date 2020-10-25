Analysts Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $11.89

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Navient stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Navient by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

