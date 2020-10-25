Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Price Target at $17.23

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of The Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after buying an additional 2,576,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after buying an additional 1,771,913 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after buying an additional 1,259,608 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 1,050,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 880.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 605,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 3,157,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,162. The Mosaic has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

