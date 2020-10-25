Analysts Set Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT at $18.44

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in Tivity Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

