Analyzing Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) & Bank7 (NYSE:BSVN)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 15.23% 8.10% 0.88% Bank7 14.76% 8.15% 0.89%

Volatility & Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bar Harbor Bankshares and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank7 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank7 has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.36%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank7 pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Bank7 has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and Bank7’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares $164.46 million 2.07 $22.62 million N/A N/A Bank7 $52.99 million 1.66 $8.23 million $1.96 4.87

Bar Harbor Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats Bank7 on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consist of mortgages for 1-to-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and trust services, such as custody, estate settlement, and fiduciary tax services. Additionally, it provides trust management services include trustee of both living trusts and trusts under wills, such as revocable, irrevocable, charitable remainder, and testamentary trusts, as well as holds accounts for and manages financial, real estate, and special assets. As of April 23, 2020, the company operated approximately 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates through seven branches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

