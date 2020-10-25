Analyzing Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI)

Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and eXp World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eXp World $979.94 million 3.09 -$9.53 million ($0.15) -294.80

Golden Gate Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eXp World.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A eXp World 0.63% 12.77% 6.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Gate Partners and eXp World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00

eXp World has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 61.56%. Given eXp World’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Summary

eXp World beats Golden Gate Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Gate Partners Company Profile

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

