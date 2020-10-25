Analyzing Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) and Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS)

Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) and Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Document Security Systems has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Packaging Co. of America has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.8% of Document Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Document Security Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Document Security Systems and Packaging Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems -21.88% -24.20% -15.74% Packaging Co. of America 7.65% 19.99% 8.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Document Security Systems and Packaging Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Packaging Co. of America 2 8 5 0 2.20

Packaging Co. of America has a consensus price target of $107.42, indicating a potential downside of 9.89%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Document Security Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Document Security Systems and Packaging Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems $19.41 million 0.96 -$2.89 million ($3.30) -1.22 Packaging Co. of America $6.96 billion 1.62 $696.40 million $7.65 15.58

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Document Security Systems. Document Security Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Packaging Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Document Security Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc. focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International. The company emphasizes on fraud and counterfeit prevention for various forms of printed documents and digital information. It markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. Document Security Systems, Inc. holds various patents for optical deterrent technologies that provide protection of printed information from unauthorized scanning and copying. The company operates combined security printing and packaging facility, and a plastic card facility that produces secure and non-secure documents. Document Security Systems, Inc. licenses its anti-counterfeiting technologies to printers and brand-owners. In addition, the company provides cloud computing services, including disaster recovery, back-up, and data security services. Further, Document Security Systems, Inc. acquires intellectual property assets and interests in companies owning intellectual property assets for the purpose of monetizing these assets through various value-enhancing initiatives, including investments in the development and commercialization of patented technologies, licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercial litigation. Additionally, the company assists in the development and marketing of its digital authentication products in the Hong Kong market. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication-based papers, such as cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

