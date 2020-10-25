ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,572,000 after purchasing an additional 355,345 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.1% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 141,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $27,826,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 108.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 87,413 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

