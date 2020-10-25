Apache (NYSE:APA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apache’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its high internal rates of return, is the real driver. Apache recently announced a key find at Kwaskwasi-1, the company's most precious well to date and its third successive exploit at Block 58. Moreover, the company showed greater efficiency in managing costs in Q2. However, Apache's high leverage metrics restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, while Apache’s 2016 Alpine High discovery is hailed as a game-changer for the company, it is struggling with natural gas production from the play considering the extremely low prices of the commodity prevailing at the Waha hub in West Texas. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Apache alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apache by 144.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apache by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Apache during the second quarter worth about $22,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Apache by 371.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,455 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Apache during the second quarter worth about $10,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apache (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.