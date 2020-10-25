Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aperam from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Aperam to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. Aperam has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $900.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

