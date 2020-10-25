Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives $60.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $506.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.77.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
