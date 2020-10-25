Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives $60.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 253,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 162,780 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,518,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $506.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

