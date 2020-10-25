argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.59.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $250.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.56 and a 200 day moving average of $214.85.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.16). Equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $2,129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

