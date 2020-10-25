argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.59.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $250.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.56 and a 200 day moving average of $214.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $2,129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.