ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives $11.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

ARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $9.94 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $643.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 197,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

