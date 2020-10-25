ArtByte Trading Down 93.2% Over Last 7 Days (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00448119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.