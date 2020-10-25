Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,631.67 ($34.38).

Several research firms have recently commented on AHT. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

AHT opened at GBX 2,975 ($38.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,844.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,528.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,020 ($39.46).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

