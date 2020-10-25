Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 2,631.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,631.67 ($34.38).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

LON AHT opened at GBX 2,975 ($38.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,020 ($39.46). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,844.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,528.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

