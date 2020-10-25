ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.60.

Shares of ASML opened at $378.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $409.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $189,142,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 139.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

