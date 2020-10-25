Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Get Athersys alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATHX. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Athersys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

ATHX stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -1.73. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Athersys by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 68.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Athersys by 133.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.