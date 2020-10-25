Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities cut Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 189.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 108.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,475 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,040,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,630,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after acquiring an additional 349,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 445.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 197,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

