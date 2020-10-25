Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.77 to C$12.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE AI opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$6.72 and a 12-month high of C$14.87. The stock has a market cap of $467.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company has a current ratio of 104.44, a quick ratio of 104.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.63.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$16.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.14%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

