AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 44,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 107,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,630,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

