AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:T opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Get AT&T alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.