Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.60. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

