B. Riley Boosts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $53.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 218,069 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 36.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203,867 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 149,431 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

