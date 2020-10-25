B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Set at $8.50 by Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) received a $8.50 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $6.75 on Friday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. AXA boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 24.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,120,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,820,000 after buying an additional 2,850,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 388,142 shares in the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

