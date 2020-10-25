BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. BancFirst posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 25.64%.

Several research firms have commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BANF opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.29. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

