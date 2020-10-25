Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Critical Contrast

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 30.22% 7.37% 1.09% Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 13.98% 13.98% 1.23%

14.3% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 0 1 2 0 2.67 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 3 2 0 2.17

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 164.03%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.12%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is more favorable than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A $290.82 million 1.93 $86.05 million N/A N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $7.35 billion 0.73 $1.06 billion $0.82 4.79

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A beats Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, middle-market corporations, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 1,402 offices; 9,015 ATMs; and 3,007 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (MÃ©xico), S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico operates as a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico, S.A. de C.V.

