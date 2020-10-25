Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.38

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $16.18. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 3,623 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 32.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $53,568.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,154 shares of company stock valued at $139,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

