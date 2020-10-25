Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

