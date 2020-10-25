Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €34.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STM. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

EPA:STM opened at €28.61 ($33.66) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.11.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

