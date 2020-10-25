Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.27-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. Barnes Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.35 EPS.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a sell rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.27.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.