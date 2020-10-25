Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.
Shares of BBSI stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $472.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64.
In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
