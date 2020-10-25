Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $472.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.