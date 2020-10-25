Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE:AMG opened at $79.40 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

