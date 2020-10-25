BASIC (BASIC) Reaches Market Cap of $19.02 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $124,259.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,444,367 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.