Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.64

Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.64 and traded as high as $145.10. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $144.80, with a volume of 5,387 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap raised their price objective on shares of Belvoir Lettings from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 233 ($3.04) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.64. The company has a market cap of $51.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42.

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 7th. The company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Belvoir Lettings’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Belvoir Lettings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Belvoir Lettings Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

